Bois Sauvage Completes Week of Share Buybacks

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage has executed a buyback of its own shares from August 12 to August 16, 2024, acquiring a total of 32,603 shares (2% of total shares) for €8.56 million. This action follows the authorization from the extraordinary general meeting held on April 28, 2021. Detailed transaction data and the buyback history are available on the company’s website.

