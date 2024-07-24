Boill Healthcare Unveils Board Structure

Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited (HK:1246) has released an update.

Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including Executive, Non-executive, and Independent Non-executive members, as well as the structure of its three main Board committees. The Board is chaired by Mr. He Yu, with a total of seven key individuals named as responsible for steering the company’s strategic direction. Each director’s participation in the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees is also outlined, indicating a clear governance framework.

For further insights into HK:1246 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.