Bohra Industries Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

Bohra Industries Ltd. announced the regularization of Mr. Shubham Gaur as a Whole Time Director and Mr. Vinendra Kumar Jain as an Independent Director, following an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. These appointments are expected to enhance the company’s governance structure and strategic direction, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

Bohra Industries Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various chemical products. The company is based in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and is involved in manufacturing activities that cater to diverse market needs.

YTD Price Performance: 111.87%

Average Trading Volume: 40,307

Current Market Cap: 528.6M INR

