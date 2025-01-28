Boeing’s Q4 2024 Results: Operational Challenges Amid Growing Backlog

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Boeing ( (BA) ).

Boeing reported fourth-quarter 2024 financial results with a revenue of $15.2 billion, reflecting a loss per share of $5.46. The financial performance was impacted by a work stoppage agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, charges for defense programs, and workforce reduction costs. Despite these challenges, Boeing’s backlog grew to $521 billion with over 5,500 commercial airplanes, indicating strong future demand. The company is focused on stabilizing operations and strengthening its safety and quality plans, aiming to recover performance and restore trust with stakeholders.

More about Boeing

Boeing is a leading aerospace company and manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space, and security systems. It serves customers in over 150 countries and is known for its innovation and technology in the aerospace industry.

YTD Price Performance: 1.91%

Average Trading Volume: 13,026,717

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $131.7B

