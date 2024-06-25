BOE Varitronix AGM Concludes with Full Approval

BOE Varitronix (HK:0710) has released an update.

BOE Varitronix Limited announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2024, including the re-election of directors and the declaration of a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023. Shareholders unanimously approved the audited financial statements and reports, with nearly 100% votes in favor of all items on the agenda. The AGM results reflect strong shareholder confidence and support for the company’s management and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:0710 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.