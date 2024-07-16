Bodycote Completes Share Buyback, Reduces Capital

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc, a leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, has completed a share buyback program, purchasing 17,372 of its ordinary shares. The shares, bought through HSBC Bank PLC, will be cancelled, leading to a reduction in issued share capital and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. The company’s total voting rights now stand at 187,492,097 following the buyback and cancellation.

