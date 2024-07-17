Bodycote Advances Share Buyback, Reduces Shares

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has reported the purchase of 17,673 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated on March 15, 2024. The shares were bought through HSBC Bank PLC with prices ranging from 708.0p to 725.0p, and the company plans to cancel these shares, consequently reducing the number of outstanding shares and voting rights. Since the start of the program, Bodycote has acquired a total of 3,981,748 ordinary shares.

