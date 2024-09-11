Bodycote Advances Share Buyback Program

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has recently advanced its share buyback program by purchasing 16,838 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 622.0p to 634.0p, averaging at 625.33p per share, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move leaves the company with a total of 185,407,300 shares in issue, directly impacting the voting rights. The buyback is part of an ongoing program that started in March 2024, resulting in the acquisition of 6,048,872 ordinary shares to date.

