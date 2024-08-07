Bodycote Advances Share Buyback Program

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has continued its share buyback programme by purchasing 68,474 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 615.0p to 634.0p, with an average of 622.09p per share. The acquired shares are set to be cancelled, which will leave the company with 186,904,129 shares in issue, thus potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. Since the programme began in March 2024, a total of 4,552,043 shares have been bought back.

