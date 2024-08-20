Bodycote Advances Share Buyback, Plans Cancellation

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has continued its share buyback program by acquiring 80,441 of its own ordinary shares on 19 August 2024, with individual share prices ranging from 646.0p to 662.0p. The company plans to cancel the purchased shares, which will reduce the total number of shares in issue to 186,221,445, a move that could impact voting rights and share value. Since the start of the buyback program in March 2024, Bodycote has purchased a cumulative total of 5,234,727 ordinary shares.

