Bodycote Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has reported the acquisition of 17,697 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 569.0p to 577.0p under its ongoing share buyback program, with intentions to cancel these shares. Following the cancellation, the total number of voting rights in the company will stand at 185,070,634 ordinary shares. This action is part of a series of buybacks since March 2024, cumulatively reaching 6,385,538 shares to date.

For further insights into GB:BOY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.