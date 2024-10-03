Bodycote Advances Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has actively continued its share buyback program, purchasing 16,711 ordinary shares on October 2, 2024, at prices ranging from 592.0p to 603.0p, with the intention to cancel these shares. This recent transaction brings the total shares bought back since March 2024 to 6,331,841. The company’s total number of voting rights now stands at 185,124,331 shares, post cancellation of the repurchased shares.

