Body & Mind Inc. Reports Improved Q2 Financials and Strategic Shift

Body & Mind Inc. (BMMJ) has issued an update.

The Company recently reported its financial results for Q2 FY2024, ending January 31, 2024, highlighting a steady revenue of $4.4 million in comparison to the same quarter last year, and significantly reducing its net loss to $0.2 million from $2.7 million. Gross margins also saw an improvement. Operational updates include the divestiture of Nevada operations for $2 million, progress in New Jersey with a new dispensary in the works, and the near completion of an Illinois dispensary. CEO Michael Mills emphasized the strategic shift to focus on the promising Illinois and New Jersey markets for growth.

