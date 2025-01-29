Body and Mind Faces Cease Trade Order and Director Resignation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Body & Mind ( (TSE:BAMM) ).

Body and Mind Inc. announced a cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission due to delays in filing required financial documents. This order halts trading of the company’s securities in Canada, with exceptions for certain beneficial securityholders. The company is working to resolve the issue and anticipates the order will be revoked once filings are complete. Additionally, Josh Rosen has resigned as a director of the company, with Body and Mind expressing gratitude for his contributions.

More about Body & Mind

Body and Mind Inc. is a cannabis company focused on operations, running retail cannabis dispensaries in California and Illinois, with upcoming operations in Illinois and New Jersey. The company aims to expand its market share through customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, with a focus on maximizing return on investment through new store launches.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 41,001

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.56M

