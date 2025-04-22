Bodhi Tree Multimedia Confirms No Deviation in Rights Issue Proceeds

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. ( (IN:BTML) ) has issued an announcement.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. has announced that there have been no deviations or variations in the use of proceeds from its rights issue, as per Regulation 32 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements. This confirmation assures stakeholders of the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, reflecting its commitment to transparency and proper fund utilization.

More about Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. operates in the multimedia industry, focusing on creating and distributing entertainment content. The company is known for producing television shows and digital content, catering to a diverse audience across various platforms.

YTD Price Performance: -14.69%

Average Trading Volume: 289,697

Current Market Cap: 1.61B INR

