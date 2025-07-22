Bod Science Reports Financial Gains Amidst Strategic Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bod Australia Ltd ( (AU:BOD) ) has shared an update.

Bod Science Limited has provided an update for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, highlighting a net cash inflow of $858k from operating activities, driven by an R&D tax incentive and contributions from Biortica. The company is under a Deed of Company Arrangement with Biortica, which involves a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Biortica’s shares. The DOCA period has been extended to August 7, 2025, due to delays in meeting ASX requirements, with an extraordinary general meeting expected by September 30, 2025. This development is crucial for Bod’s operational continuity and strategic positioning in the cannabis drug development industry.

Bod Science Limited is a cannabis-focused drug development and product innovation company. It is dedicated to advancing research and development with a clear clinical trial pathway to commercialize premium, scientifically proven products for patients and consumers. The company collaborates with large corporate partners and leading research organizations to enhance the use of cannabis-related medicines for therapeutic purposes.

