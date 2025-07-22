Bod Science Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bod Australia Ltd ( (AU:BOD) ) has shared an announcement.

Bod Science Limited reported a net cash inflow from operating activities of $858,000 for the current quarter, supported by government grants and tax incentives totaling $678,000. The company experienced a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $26,000 over the year to date, highlighting a challenging financial environment with limited cash flow from investing and financing activities.

More about Bod Australia Ltd

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.26M

For detailed information about BOD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue