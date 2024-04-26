BOD Australia Enters Key Restructuring Deal

Bod Australia Ltd (AU:BOD) has released an update.

BOD Australia Ltd has entered into a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) with Biortica Agrimed Limited, marking a significant step in their financial restructuring process. The DOCA, which includes a $380,000 creditor contribution and a strategy for BOD to potentially acquire Biortica, is subject to several conditions including ASX approval for a Backdoor Listing. Throughout this deed administration phase, BOD will remain suspended from trading.

