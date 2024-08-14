BOCOM International Sets Date for Financial Update

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:3329) has released an update.

BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 26, 2024, to approve and announce the interim financial results for the first half of the year. The announcement indicates the company’s commitment to transparency and provides investors with a date to look forward to for fresh insights into the company’s performance.

