Bocana Resources Eyes Bolivian Mining Acquisition

United Hunter Oil & Gas (TSE:BOCA) has released an update.

Bocana Resources Corp. has announced a non-binding intent to acquire Empresa Minera Inti Raymi S.A., which includes the Kori Pakaska project in Bolivia, for a potential total of $75 million. The deal includes a $3 million down payment with the remainder financed by INTI RAYMI shareholders, subject to the completion of a definitive agreement and due diligence within 120 days.

