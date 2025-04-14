BOC Hong Kong Schedules Board Meeting for Q1 2025 Review

An update from BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) ( (HK:2388) ) is now available.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will hold a committee meeting on April 29, 2025. The meeting will focus on reviewing the company’s financial and business performance for the first quarter of 2025 and consider the declaration of the first interim dividend for the year.

More about BOC Hong Kong (Holdings)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing banking and related financial services. The company focuses on serving the Hong Kong market and is a key player in the region’s banking sector.

YTD Price Performance: 24.20%

Average Trading Volume: 14,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $39.53B

Learn more about 2388 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue