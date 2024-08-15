BOC Aviation Declares Mid-Year Dividend

BOC Aviation (HK:2588) has released an update.

BOC Aviation Limited has announced an interim dividend of USD 0.1988 per share for the first half of the financial year ending on December 31, 2024. Shareholders can expect the dividend payment on October 10, 2024, following the ex-dividend date of September 23, 2024. The announcement comes as part of the company’s latest financial results for the period ending June 30, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2588 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.