Boba Mint Unveils Token Withdrawal for Tanjea Game

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd., a leader in blockchain gaming, has announced a new Token Withdrawal feature for its popular game, Tanjea, which now boasts over 409,670 downloads and 24,000 monthly active users. Built on Ethereum, Tanjea allows players to earn and withdraw $TNJ tokens, enhancing the play-to-earn experience. This innovation underscores the company’s commitment to advancing the gaming ecosystem and providing real-world value through virtual assets.

