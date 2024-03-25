Board Change at Sequans Communications S.A.

Sequans Communications S (SQNS) has released an update.

Sequans Communications S.A., a company specializing in 4G and 5G chips and modules, announced the immediate resignation of Mr. Sailesh Chittipeddi from its Board of Directors. There were no reports of disagreements between Mr. Chittipeddi and the company regarding its operations, policies, or practices. Following his departure, the board will decrease in size from nine to eight directors.

