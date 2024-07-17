Boadicea Resources Gears Up for 2024 Drilling

Boadicea Resources Ltd. (AU:BOA) has released an update.

Boadicea Resources Ltd. is advancing its exploration efforts, concentrating on lithium and nickel in Western Australia’s renowned geological regions including Lake Johnston, Mt Ida, and the Eastern Goldfields. The company has launched its 2024 drilling program and is exploring additional sites for gold, copper, and cobalt. Financially ready with approximately $2 million in cash, Boadicea is also collaborating with IGO in the Fraser Range, enhancing their exploration potential.

For further insights into AU:BOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.