Boab Metals Advances Towards Silver Production

Boab Metals Ltd (AU:BML) has released an update.

Boab Metals Ltd is advancing its Sorby Hills Lead-Silver Project towards production, with the potential to become a near-term producer with significant leverage to the silver market. The company’s recent corporate presentation highlighted their intention to deliver metals for a sustainable future, though it includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised that the presentation is for information purposes only and not an offer for sale or solicitation for purchase of shares.

