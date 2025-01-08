BOA Concept Releases Semi-Annual Liquidity Report

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

BOA Concept SA ( (FR:ALBOA) ) has provided an announcement.

BOA Concept released its semi-annual liquidity contract report showing a liquidity account balance of 1,679 shares and €23,247.46 as of December 31, 2024. During the second half of 2024, the company engaged in 272 purchase transactions and 247 sales transactions, reflecting active management of its liquidity resources. The report highlights BOA Concept’s strategic financial management, which is vital for maintaining its industry position and ensuring the continued development and deployment of its intralogistics solutions.

More about BOA Concept SA

BOA Concept, founded in 2012, is a leading company in the intralogistics sector, specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of innovative robotic and software solutions. The company is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange’s Euronext Growth market and is known for its intelligent object (IoT) installations, which have attracted major logistics and e-commerce clients in Europe and North Africa. BOA Concept emphasizes flexibility, reactivity, and innovation, with a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and the reuse of its modular solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €16.74M

