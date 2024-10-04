BNP Paribas Asset Management Ups Stake in Solvay

Solvay SA (GB:0NZR) has released an update.

BNP Paribas Asset Management has informed Solvay SA that it has crossed the 3% voting rights threshold, now holding a total of 3.07% after acquiring additional voting securities. The notification specifies that the voting rights are managed discretely by its subsidiaries, BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd, without specific instructions from the parent company.

