BNP Paribas Adjusts Stake in Spirent Communications

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Spirent Communications ( (GB:SPT) ) has shared an update.

BNP Paribas SA has adjusted its voting rights in Spirent Communications PLC, with a new total of 6.915536% as of June 16, 2025. This change reflects a decrease from the previous position of 7.243374%, indicating a slight reduction in BNP Paribas’s stake in the company, which may influence its influence over corporate decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SPT) stock is a Buy with a £2.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spirent Communications stock, see the GB:SPT Stock Forecast page.

More about Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications PLC is a UK-based company operating in the telecommunications industry. It specializes in providing testing, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, focusing on enhancing the performance and reliability of communication systems.

Average Trading Volume: 2,388,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.11B

See more insights into SPT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.