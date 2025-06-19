BNP Paribas Adjusts Stake in Spirent Communications

Confident Investing Starts Here:
- Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions
- Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter
Spirent Communications ( (GB:SPT) ) has shared an update.
BNP Paribas SA has adjusted its voting rights in Spirent Communications PLC, with a new total of 6.915536% as of June 16, 2025. This change reflects a decrease from the previous position of 7.243374%, indicating a slight reduction in BNP Paribas’s stake in the company, which may influence its influence over corporate decisions.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SPT) stock is a Buy with a £2.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spirent Communications stock, see the GB:SPT Stock Forecast page.
More about Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications PLC is a UK-based company operating in the telecommunications industry. It specializes in providing testing, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, focusing on enhancing the performance and reliability of communication systems.
Average Trading Volume: 2,388,817
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £1.11B
See more insights into SPT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.Report an Issue