BNK Corporation Director Ups Stake by 70,000 Shares

BNK Banking Corporation Limited (AU:BBC) has released an update.

BNK Banking Corporation Limited has announced an increase in Director Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng’s indirect holdings by 70,000 ordinary shares, acquired through on-market trades on September 20 and 23, 2024, for a total consideration of $24,500. Post-acquisition, Ng’s indirect interest totals 5,192,824 ordinary shares. No direct holdings were affected, and no securities were disposed of during the transaction.

For further insights into AU:BBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.