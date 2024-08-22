BNBM Reports Robust Growth in H1 2024 Financials

China National Building Material Co (DE:D1Y) has released an update.

China National Building Material Company Limited has announced a significant growth in its subsidiary BNBM’s financials for the first half of 2024, with a notable 19.25% increase in operating revenue and a 16.79% rise in net profit attributable to shareholders compared to the same period last year. The report also highlights a substantial 59.90% boost in net cash flow from operating activities, signaling a strong operational performance.

