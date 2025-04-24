BNBM Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth but Cash Flow Challenges

China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) has shared an announcement.

China National Building Material Company Limited announced the financial results for its subsidiary, Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company (BNBM), for the first quarter of 2025. BNBM reported a 5.09% increase in operating revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching approximately RMB 6.25 billion. However, the net cash flow from operating activities saw a significant decline, indicating potential liquidity challenges. Despite these mixed results, BNBM’s net profit attributable to shareholders grew by 2.46%, reflecting a stable financial performance amid market fluctuations.

More about China National Building Material Co

China National Building Material Company Limited is a major player in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of materials such as cement, gypsum board, and glass fiber. The company operates primarily in China and is known for its significant market presence and influence in the construction sector.

