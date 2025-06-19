BMO to Acquire Burgundy Asset Management, Enhancing Wealth Management Services

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BMO has announced its acquisition of Burgundy Asset Management, a leading independent wealth manager with $27 billion in assets under management. This strategic move is expected to enhance BMO’s wealth management capabilities, particularly in the Canadian Investment Counsel space, and strengthen its position as a top provider for high-net-worth clients. The transaction, valued at approximately $625 million, is anticipated to close by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BMO) stock is a Buy with a C$150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bank Of Montreal stock, see the TSE:BMO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BMO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BMO is a Outperform.

Bank of Montreal’s strong financial performance, fair valuation, and positive earnings outlook are the most significant factors driving its stock score. The stock exhibits a solid upward trend, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The bank’s strategic initiatives and strong capital position further bolster its attractiveness.

More about Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (BMO) operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products and services including wealth management and financial planning. The company is focused on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,159,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$104.6B

