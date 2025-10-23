BMO Announces October 2025 Cash Distributions for ETFs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF Trust Units ( (TSE:ZBBB) ) has shared an update.

BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. have announced the October 2025 cash distributions for their ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds. Unitholders of record as of October 30, 2025, will receive their distributions on November 4, 2025. This announcement reflects BMO’s ongoing commitment to providing consistent income opportunities for investors and highlights the diverse range of investment options available through their ETF offerings.

BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. are key players in the financial services industry, focusing on managing a wide range of ETFs and mutual funds. Their offerings include various index and covered call ETFs, catering to investors seeking diversified investment options across different asset classes and sectors.

