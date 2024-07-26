BMEX Gold Launches New Tradable Securities Offering

BMEX Gold (TSE:BMEX) has released an update.

BMEX Gold Inc. has cancelled its previous private placement financing and is now launching a new freely tradeable equity securities offering with no hold period, aiming to raise between $300,000 and $1,300,000. The proceeds from the offering, which includes a mix of non-flow-through and flow-through units, will be used to fund the company’s Dunlop Bay project in Quebec and cover general expenses for the next year.

For further insights into TSE:BMEX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.