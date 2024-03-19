BMEX Gold Inc. Initiates Share Consolidation

Bmex Gold Inc (TSE:BMEX) has released an update.

BMEX Gold Inc. has announced a ten-for-one share consolidation set to take effect on March 22, 2024, which will significantly reduce the number of outstanding common shares from over 86 million to approximately 8.6 million. Shareholders will receive new post-consolidation shares through a letter of transmittal or automatically via their brokers, without the need for action from beneficial shareholders. The company’s focus remains on its two primary gold and base metal exploration projects in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi greenstone belt.

