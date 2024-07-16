B&M European Value Retail Shows Resilient Q1 Growth

B&M European Value Retail SA (GB:BME) has released an update.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. reports a 2.4% increase in group revenues for Q1 FY25, driven by a disciplined store opening program with 19 new B&M UK stores and 2 in France. Despite a UK like-for-like sales drop of 3.5%, the company made strong profitable progress and anticipates continued growth throughout the year. The company’s focus on value, operational efficiency, and expansion of its Everyday Value range positions it well for the transition to the Autumn/Winter season.

