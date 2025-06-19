B&M European Value Retail Announces Domicile Migration to Jersey

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

B&M European Value Retail SA ( (GB:BME) ) has shared an announcement.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to approve the migration of its domicile from Luxembourg to Jersey. This strategic move aims to simplify the company’s corporate structure, enhance shareholder capital return flexibility, and align with the UK Takeover Code. The migration will allow shareholders to hold shares directly through CREST, eliminating the need for CDIs, and will exempt dividends from withholding tax. The company plans to retain its London listing and FTSE UK Index eligibility, with the migration expected to complete in the second half of 2025, pending shareholder approval and regulatory consents.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BME) stock is a Buy with a £5.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on B&M European Value Retail SA stock, see the GB:BME Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BME Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BME is a Outperform.

B&M European Value Retail SA shows robust financial performance with strong profitability and cash flow. However, high debt levels and bearish technical indicators present risks. Despite these challenges, the stock’s undervaluation and attractive dividend yield provide potential upside. Earnings call and corporate events highlight strategic growth plans and share buybacks, suggesting future opportunities.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BME stock, click here.

More about B&M European Value Retail SA

B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a leading general merchandise value retailer in the UK, focusing on providing a wide range of products at competitive prices. The company operates in the retail industry and is known for its value-driven approach, catering to cost-conscious consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 6,612,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.65B

Learn more about BME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.