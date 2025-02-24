B&M European Value Retail Announces CEO Retirement and Updates FY25 Guidance

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest announcement is out from B&M European Value Retail SA ( (GB:BME) ).

B&M European Value Retail S.A. announced that its Group Chief Executive, Alex Russo, will retire effective April 30, 2025, and the company is in the process of selecting a new CEO. Additionally, B&M has updated its FY25 profit guidance, expecting Group adjusted EBITDA to be between £605m and £625m, reflecting current trading conditions and economic uncertainties. This transition in leadership and financial guidance is crucial for the company’s strategic direction, impacting stakeholders and potentially influencing market dynamics.

More about B&M European Value Retail SA

B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a variety retailer with a significant presence in the UK and France. It operates 772 stores in the UK under the ‘B&M’ brand, 340 stores under the ‘Heron Foods’ and ‘B&M Express’ brands, and 134 stores under the ‘B&M’ brand in France. The company, founded in 1978 and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2014, focuses on providing value retail products to its customers.

YTD Price Performance: -16.86%

Average Trading Volume: 5,178,635

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.92B

