BluMetric Secures $2.6 Million in Ontario Mining Contracts

BluMetric Environmental ( (TSE:BLM) ) has provided an update.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. has secured $2.6 million in contracts for WaterTech and environmental engineering services with two multinational mining operators in Ontario. These contracts, which include the supply of a modular potable water treatment plant and professional services for geotechnical and environmental investigations at mining sites, highlight BluMetric’s growing influence in the Ontario mining market and its ability to provide comprehensive WaterTech and professional services solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BLM) stock is a Hold with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BluMetric Environmental stock, see the TSE:BLM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BLM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BLM is a Neutral.

BluMetric Environmental’s stock score is primarily influenced by its mixed financial performance and positive technical indicators. While revenue growth and stable leverage are positives, profitability and cash flow challenges weigh heavily. The technical analysis suggests some positive momentum, but valuation concerns due to negative earnings and lack of dividends limit the overall attractiveness.

More about BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm based in Ottawa, Ontario. The company specializes in designing, fabricating, and delivering sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges, serving clients in the Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining sectors. With over 50 years of history, BluMetric operates with more than 230 employees across 11 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 71,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$52.09M

