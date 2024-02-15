Blum Holdings Announces New Ticker and Strategic Acquisition

Blum Holdings (BLMH) has released an update.

Blum Holdings, Inc. has made headlines with its recent announcement to trade under the new ticker symbol “BLMH” starting February 12, 2024. Alongside this change, the company has caught the attention of investors with its binding Letter of Intent for a proposed acquisition and rollup transaction with Operators Only Corporation. These strategic moves, detailed in a series of press releases, underscore the company’s forward momentum and are sure to spark conversation among those tracking stock market developments. However, investors are cautioned to consider forward-looking statements with an understanding of potential risks and uncertainties that could affect future outcomes.

