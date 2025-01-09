Bluesky Digital Assets Secures $750,000 Credit Facility to Advance AI Initiatives

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from Bluesky Digital Assets ( (TSE:BTC) ).

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. has secured a $750,000 CAD unsecured revolving credit facility from a group of private lenders, at an 8% annual interest rate, to support its working capital needs and advance its AI and BlueskyINTEL platform development. Additionally, Bluesky is issuing 7,500,000 Common Shares to consultants tasked with identifying acquisition targets to bolster its AI business model, indicating a strategic push towards growth and market expansion.

More about Bluesky Digital Assets

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. operates at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Web3 business solutions, offering proprietary technology solutions through its platform, BlueskyINTEL. The company focuses on enabling businesses to adopt emerging technologies effectively.

YTD Price Performance: -22.22%

Average Trading Volume: 1,449,127

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$19.51M

Learn more about BTC stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.