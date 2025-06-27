Bluesky Digital Assets Reports Strong Launch for ChessGold Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bluesky Digital Assets ( (TSE:BTC) ) has provided an update.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. announced the first month user statistics for its ChessGold platform, which launched on May 15, 2025. The platform experienced significant growth, with 73,000 unique website visits, 2,389 registered users, and over 10,000 games played. ChessGold also established a Facebook community with over 17,000 followers. The company plans to introduce new features and partnerships to enhance user experience and expand its presence in the online chess and digital gaming space. Bluesky has provided late-stage funding and support to ChessGold, aligning with its strategy to expand its AI and gaming business segment.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BTC is a Underperform.

Bluesky Digital Assets is currently under significant financial stress, with declining revenue and high operating losses contributing to a low financial performance score. The technical analysis indicates strong bearish momentum, with the stock trading below key moving averages. Valuation is also weak due to negative earnings and no dividend yield. However, a recent strategic investment in ChessGold offers a potential growth opportunity in the AI and blockchain space, slightly improving the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BTC stock, click here.

More about Bluesky Digital Assets

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. is a digital enterprise operating at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Web3 business solutions. The company has developed a proprietary technology platform, BlueskyINTEL, which is designed to support businesses in adopting emerging technologies. Bluesky is focused on leveraging the growth of AI and Blockchain technologies through a collaborative platform.

Average Trading Volume: 73,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.06M

For an in-depth examination of BTC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue