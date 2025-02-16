BlueScope Steel Reports Decline in Profit Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Bluescope Steel Limited ( (AU:BSL) ) just unveiled an update.

BlueScope Steel Limited reported its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025, revealing a decline in sales revenue and net profit compared to the previous year. The company faced a 7% decrease in sales revenue, attributed to lower selling prices, and a significant drop in underlying NPAT by 63%, driven by reduced steel spreads and increased costs. Despite the challenges, BlueScope maintained robust financial liquidity and returned $162 million to shareholders through dividends and buy-backs, with the Board approving a 30.0 cents per share interim dividend. The company expects a moderate recovery in underlying EBIT for the second half of FY2025, with projections between $360 million and $430 million, contingent on market conditions.

More about Bluescope Steel Limited

BlueScope Steel Limited is a prominent player in the steel industry, specializing in the production of flat steel products, including coated and painted steel, primarily for the building and construction sectors. The company operates primarily in Australia, North America, and Asia, focusing on developing innovative steel solutions for a range of markets.

YTD Price Performance: 19.98%

Average Trading Volume: 499

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.23B

