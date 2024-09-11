Bluescope Steel Reduces Shares via Buy-Back

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

Bluescope Steel Limited has announced the cancellation of 950,000 ordinary fully paid shares due to an on-market buy-back, effective from September 9, 2024. This financial move indicates the company’s strategy to adjust its capital structure, a point of interest for shareholders and potential investors. The announcement was made public on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

