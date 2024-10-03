Bluescope Steel Completes Share Buy-Back

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

Bluescope Steel Limited has officially announced the cancellation of 355,000 of its ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back that concluded on September 19, 2024. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, as detailed in their latest announcement dated October 3, 2024. Investors in the stock market may view this as an effort by the company to enhance shareholder value.

