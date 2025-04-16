BlueScope Steel Announces Change in Company Secretary

An announcement from Bluescope Steel Limited ( (AU:BSL) ) is now available.

BlueScope Steel Limited has announced a change in its company secretary position, with Penny Grau resigning and Virginia Porter, the Chief Legal Officer, assuming the role effective 22 April 2025. This transition is expected to maintain the company’s compliance and communication with the ASX, ensuring continuity in its corporate governance and operational efficiency.

BlueScope Steel Limited is a prominent player in the steel industry, known for its production of flat steel products. The company focuses on serving the building and construction sectors, providing essential materials for infrastructure and commercial projects.

