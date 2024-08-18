BlueScope Steel Advises Caution to Investors

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

BlueScope Steel Limited cautions investors that its recent financial presentation should not be considered a solid basis for buying or selling securities without seeking professional financial advice. The company emphasizes the speculative nature of forward-looking statements included in the presentation, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly. Investors are advised to approach the information presented with caution and to consult with financial experts before making investment decisions.

