BlueScope Steel Adjusts Financial Figures Amid ASX Inquiry

Bluescope Steel Limited ( (AU:BSL) ) has shared an announcement.

BlueScope Steel Limited, a key player in the steel manufacturing industry, has issued a correction regarding its 1H FY2025 financial results. Specifically, it has adjusted the underlying EBITDA figure in its Analyst Support Materials pack from A$137 million to US$91 million. This correction comes after a request for clarification from the ASX concerning peer information and data sources in its financial presentation. The correction and updates are significant as they impact the understanding of the company’s financial health and its competitive position in the industry. BlueScope’s North Star division continues to demonstrate strong margin performance supported by its strategic location and market dynamics.

More about Bluescope Steel Limited

YTD Price Performance: 19.98%

Average Trading Volume: 499

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.01B

