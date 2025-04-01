BlueRiver Acquisition Delays Yearly Report Filing

BlueRiver Acquisition ( (BLUAF) ) has released a notification of late filing.

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is attributed to the inability to file without unreasonable effort or expense. The company plans to submit the report within fifteen days following the original deadline. Importantly, BlueRiver does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Co-Chief Executive Officer John Gregg, indicating ongoing compliance efforts.

More about BlueRiver Acquisition

YTD Price Performance: -2.24%

Average Trading Volume: 7,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $84.51M

See more insights into BLUAF stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

